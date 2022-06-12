Pharmacist and founder of The French Pharmacy and Make Me Feel
Dr Marine Vincent
- Location: London
- See them for: Skin Consultations, Prescriptions, health
- USP: Accessible skincare advice, especially for sensitive faces
About Dr Marine Vincent
Consider Dr Marine Vincent the doyenne of French pharmacy brands. Having founded two Parisian-inspired 'parapharmacies' in Clapham and Marylebone, she carefully curates the products that make it onto her stores' shelves.
But it's her warm and personable approach, and innate understanding of sensitive skin – which she shares via independent online skin consultations – that's cemented Dr Marine as one of our go-to gurus.
Where to find Dr Marine Vincent
Website: thefrenchpharmacy.co
0207 935 8300
hello@thefrenchpharmacy.co
The French Pharmacy
10 New Cavendish Street
London
W1G 8UL
Make Me Feel
25 Abbeville Road
Clapham
London
SW4 9LA
