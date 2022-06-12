Consider Dr Marine Vincent the doyenne of French pharmacy brands. Having founded two Parisian-inspired 'parapharmacies' in Clapham and Marylebone, she carefully curates the products that make it onto her stores' shelves.

But it's her warm and personable approach, and innate understanding of sensitive skin – which she shares via independent online skin consultations – that's cemented Dr Marine as one of our go-to gurus.