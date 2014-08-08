Sense and Sensitivity: The expert's guide to sensitive skin

There is only one thing that those of us with sensitive skin want. Answers. It's why I became a writer in the first place, having devoured the beauty pages of every magazine to no avail as to how to keep my skin on an even keel (well, that and an insatiable passion for makeup). If they haven't figured it out yet, I thought, maybe I will. And while I am, topic by topic, product by product, solving the various dilemmas that sensitive skin produces, wouldn't it be great to hear simply from the best in the business, the skin experts who know our biggest organ inside and out, exactly what it is we sensitive folk need to know?



I thought so too, which is why I've stalked exactly those people - leading dermatologists, facialists, holistic therapists and skincare geniuses to find out their number one top tip for those with sensitive skin. If you read nothing else to put your questions to bed, read this... Dr Sam Bunting Cosmetic Dermatologist

"It would have to be to simplify their skincare - most particularly when it comes to cleansing. The first thing I do with someone who is 'reactive' is to recommend a gentle, barrier-supporting cleanser and banish anything fragranced, foaming or with accessories (brushes, cloths etc). My favourites are Avene Tolerance Extreme , £14.50 and La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser , £12.50." Imelda Burke Founder, Content "If your skin is angry, do a digestion check. Many health professionals consider the gut as the root of all health, affecting everything from immunity through to skin. Try keeping a food diary for two weeks and adding a column for skin health to see if you can identify any triggers. It may well be that you are sensitive topically only, but you may notice irritations coincide with a food or drink you are consuming. A happy digestive system has many benefits for overall health, making your friends green with envy over your clear, calm skin!" Sarah Brown Founder, Pai Skincare "I'm a huge believer in the power of proper cleansing; so many skin problems stem from using the wrong cleansing product. Sensitive skin needs soothing and protecting at every stage of your regime - so read your ingredients lists and avoid anything with detergents, alcohol or other skin-stripping irritants." Dr Stefanie Williams Dermatologist and Medical Director of European Dermatology London "My number one tip is to see a dermatologist to get your “sensitive” skin properly diagnosed first. There are actually different types of ‘sensitive’ skin (most people don’t know this and skincare sales assistants almost always get it wrong!), and treatment for each is very different indeed. For example, if you suffer with sensitive skin because you have a tendency for eczema, then you should use lipid-rich emollients. However, if you have sensitive skin because of a tendency for rosacea, then it’s the opposite (avoid lipid-rich emollients!). So it’s absolutely crucial to find out more about your skin first." Dr Anita Sturnham GP & Dove DermaSeries Expert "I always say to my patients with sensitive and dry skin to go back to basics, and make sure that their daily skin care regimen is gentle and caring for their skin. Use non foaming cleansers as these can strip the skin of its important oils and leave it feeling dry and compromised; also, choose fragrance free products. Fragrances are used to make beauty care products more appealing for the consumer, however they can often accentuate allergic reactions for people who have sensitive or acne prone skin. This fact is relatively well known and not surprising considering the fact that over two hundred substances can be added in order to create a synthetic fragrance.



"I also recommend using paraben free products and ones labelled non comedogenic, as these won't clog your pores." Emma Coleman Founder, Inner-Soul Organics