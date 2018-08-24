Why hyaluronic acid should be in every sensitive skin routine

If there’s one thing you can count on, I thought out loud the other day on social media, it’s that when you’re stressed out, your skin is guaranteed to show it - which is why I need reliable products in my beauty cabinet that will act like a Command + Z on my complexion when I need them. Of course, I’ve got my go-to rash-busters when my skin is really bad - my first aid kit , if you will - but when my skin is feeling just a little ‘meh’ as it has done this summer, there’s only one staple that I turn to: hyaluronic acid .

I’d noticed that over the past few weeks the fun, sun and occasional stresses of the summer had been taking its toll, leaving my skin dehydrated, patchy looking and even starting to break out in under-the-skin spots and bumps in new places, as well as the odd itchy, prickly area here and there; I imagine the combination of a scorching London heatwave, cranked-up air con and my habit of sitting directly in front of a fan wasn’t helping. But fast forward a week of making sure I top up morning and night with hyaluronic acid (HA), usually in a serum, and I’m back to my (dare I say it) almost glowing self. So just what makes hyaluronic acid such a powerhouse when it comes to sensitive or stressed out skin?

Pedro Catala , the pharmacist and cosmetologist behind Twelve Beauty, says it’s all about that weakened upper layer. "Hyaluronic acid topically leaves the skin elastic and moisturised. A high molecular weight (bigger size) creates a permeable film on the skin, which reduces the Trans Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL), which is higher in a compromised barrier.”

Sensitivity tends to go hand in hand with dryness and dehydration, but using a moisture grabber such as hyaluronic acid can fix the issue

Yes, the barrier is the key to healthy skin - whether you’re sensitive or not - but those of us with regular irritation or skin conditions tend to have a very thin or damaged stratum corneum, which means moisture is more easily lost and irritants can find their way in. It’s why sensitivity tends to go hand in hand with dryness and dehydration, but using a moisture grabber such as hyaluronic acid can fix the issue, as Pedro explains: “Stressed, irritated skin loses the ability to retain water properly - in other words, the skin does not function as well as it should. Small changes in water content in the skin (from 10% upwards) can have a negative impact on skin’s health.” This is why hyaluronic acid is the gold standard in skincare; it’s well known that it can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, meaning it helps to keep the moisture in your skin - and seeing as our body’s production of it depletes as we age, it’s worth applying it topically to keep complexions quenched, and therefore keep barriers intact.

However, HA on its own isn’t enough - you need to work it into your routine (and choose the right products) to reap the rewards. Pedro favours oils as the perfect pairing: "The skin barrier, known as hydro-lipidic film, is a mixture of water and oil; for this reason HA is not enough to keep the skin completely hydrated. In fact, a great combination is to mix your HA serum with your favourite oil - this way, you are feeding the skin with both the elements needed.” Following it with a smart moisturiser is key, to pack in antioxidants, humectants and replenishing lipids which the HA will help to retain. Ultimately, says Pedro, for healthier, less sensitive skin, “we must keep the skin moisturised at every level, from the lower epidermis to the most external layers of cells on the surface."

Perhaps the main reason I reach for my HA without hesitation in times of tricky skin, though, is that unlike other age-defying super ingredients, it’s rarely blended into over-complicated formulas that are full of potential allergens or irritants; hyaluronic serums and moisturisers have notably some of the simplest INCI lists on the market, making them a dream product for sensitised skin and cautious beauty shoppers. I’m yet to find one I really dislike, but here are the first-class formulas (all fragrance free) that I always know I can count on…

Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £16 for 30ml