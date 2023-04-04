Adam Reed

Salon owner and founder of Arkive Headcare

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Glossing, Cut and finish, Blow-dry, Hair Colour
  • USP: Custom cool girl cuts and colour – with a cuppa on the side


About Adam Reed

You could fill a book with the accolades, achievements and trend-making moments that make up Adam Reed's 20-year-long career in hair. Think working with Madonna, opening four salons and being a three-time nominee for British Hairdresser for the Year.

But his position as a true style stalwart was cemented in 2020 with the launch of his eponymous Spitalfields salon, then his Arkive Headcare line one year later.

Promising to be a 'creative hub' rather than a 'traditional hair salon,' Adam's East London location is as original and awe-inspiring as the man himself. Think curated vintage shoes and wigs throughout, a Hairberdashery for hair ribbon styling and his famous perfume wall featuring a snippet of Adam's own 600-strong fragrance collection.

Adam Reed's illustrious career began in 1986, aged 13, as a Saturday boy in a local Somerset hair salon. Nine years later the Dalston-born stylist found himself working for the legendary Charles Worthington which led to his time backstage at the first of many fashion shows. During his 13 year stint here, he made his name through a mixture of salon, session and editorial work, networking with the likes of Sophie Dahl and Isabella Blow.

In 2005, Adam became ambassador for L'Oreal and later, in 2016, for GHD and Diptyque.

Then, in 2007, he found fame as co-founder of award-winning haircare brand Percy & Reed alongside fellow hairdresser Paul Percival.

Having conjured up successful salons together, as well as a best-selling high street product line, Adam started his own ventures in the form of his debut Adam Reed London salon and Arkive Headcare Line in 2020.

Both have been equally boundary-breaking with the latter stocked in Boots and bridging the gap between scalp and hair products.

The acclaimed collection is inspired by Adam's family (Adam, Riley – his adopted son– and his husband Kenny) and his own mental health journey.

In-salon, he champions bespoke styles and instinctive fluid cutting. He also works as a fragrance consultant for two well-known fine-fragrance houses.

Look out for the expansion of his empire in 2022 with salon openings planned for Margate, Brighton and Bath.



Where to find Adam Reed

Website: adamreed.london
0207 239 7899
hello@adamreed.london

Adam Reed London
No 1 Fournier Street
London

