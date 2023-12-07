Charlotte Faure Green

Registered nutritionist

  • Location: Brighton, Remote, West Sussex
  • Expert In:Insomnia, Anxiety, Nutrition, Stress


About Charlotte Faure Green

‘Science and a cuddle’ is the mantra of Charlotte Faure Green, a Brighton-based nutritionist who previously suffered erratic moods and irregular periods, sparked by burnout. Following ten years spent burning the candle at both ends, with a hectic job in finance, travel and PR, Charlotte sought the help of a registered nutritionist and was inspired to follow the same career path. She embarked on a three-year course with the College of Naturopathic Medicine in Brighton and London, qualifying as a Registered Nutritionist with a Diploma in Nutritional Therapy. Now, she combines her expertise with her own personable approach, offering wellbeing support – both in-person and via Zoom.




Where to find Charlotte Faure Green

Website: charlottefauregreen.com

Email: hello@charlottefauregreen.com


