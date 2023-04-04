Former addiction counsellor Daniel O'Shaughnessy (who also spent time running his own international wellness retreats) embarked on his career in nutrition after genetic and functional testing helped him solve some of his own health issues.

After qualifying as a registered nutritional therapist, Daniel completed further training to become one of the UK's few certified functional medical practitioners.

Now, with over 10 years' clinical experience and several awards, he runs his own Harley Street practice offering a whole host of nutritional services. But it's Daniel's expertise in nutrigenomics that has clients clamouring to get on his waiting list.

His in-depth functional and genetic testing services allow him to personalise nutritional plans to suit your body's own blueprint and function.

Daniel hosts a popular podcast series and, in 2022, released his debut book – Naked Nutrition: An LGBTQ+ Guide to Diet and Lifestyle that covers matters such as fertility, weight loss and transitioning.

Accreditation: MBANT CNHC, certified with the Institute of Functional Medicine and on The British Association for Nutrition & Lifestyle’s Nutrigenetic Counsellor Register