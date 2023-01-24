Debbie Thomas

Debbie started as a qualified facialist, focused primarily on natural skincare and therapies. She is a vegan and passionate about the environment so it felt like the right direction to take, but she became increasingly frustrated with the limitations to the results she could achieve with just topical products. A lifelong acne sufferer, her research led her in the direction of laser therapy and advanced skincare, in both of which she specialised over years of study and hands-on experience with top skincare cosmetician Ole Henriksen in LA and Notting Hill and Harley Street laser Clinics.

Today, treating acne and rosacea, and getting remarkable results, is one of her specialities.

She founded her D.Thomas Clinic in 2009 and opened her dream space in Chelsea in 2017. Today she owns ten different laser and IPL machines and another seven hi-tech skin devices ranging from a hydrafacial machine to the latest technology in high-intensity ultrasound. These move around her five treatment rooms and 6 laser skin therapists as needed, but in the calmest and most Zen-like of ways, as befits a clinic that feels more like a holistic spa.

Debbie is too discreet to talk about her clients, but a gaggle of beauty editors alongside A-listers such as Jourdan Dunn and Dua Lipa avail themselves of her expert hands.

Watch this space for Debbie’s own cruelty-free skincare line, which is set to launch in 2023.