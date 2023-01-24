Laser expert and advanced skin therapist
Debbie Thomas
- Location: London
- See them for: LED, IPL, Ultrasound, Lasers, Microneedling, Radiofrequency
- USP: Everything she does is precisely tailored to your needs and focused on skin health
About Debbie Thomas
One of the most knowledgeable laser specialists in the country, Debbie’s thorough but circumspect and careful approach (she describes her work as “softer, layered energy treatments”) is what is required when you are working with potent and potentially harmful devices such as lasers. She is hype-averse and results-focused and relies on over twenty years of hands-on experience to determine exactly what each individual complexion requires. Her team of therapists have been selected and trained to work along the same principles.
Where to find Debbie Thomas
Website: www.dthomas.com
Phone: 020 71189000
info@dthomas.com.com
25 Walton St
Chelsea
London
SW3 2HU
