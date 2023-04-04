Dr David Jack

Aesthetic doctor and founder of Dr David Jack skincare

  • Location: London
  • See them for: PRP, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
  • USP: Discreet wrinkle-relaxers


About Dr David Jack

You'll find Dr David Jack, author, medical doctor and member of the Royal College of Surgeons, in our little black book of beauty boffins. His extensive training and know-how formulating his own range means he's astute in decoding the latest tweakments (such as skin-tightening Morphus8), sunscreen ingredients and everything in between.

His own products are a great way to reap his expertise, if you can't get a slot in his busy clinic diary. Dr David Jack Blue Face Paint Peel Treatment Mask for Dry Skin was a finalist in our Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021.

It's easy to be bowled over by Dr David Jack's smiley Scottish demeanour and that's before you've even taken a look at his impressive CV.

Born and raised in Scotland – where he studied medicine, anatomy and embryology – Dr Jack has worked both privately and in the NHS across plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.

With a natural eye for aesthetics (he's also currently undertaking a degree in Interior Design), opening his own Harley Street clinic in 2018 was a no-brainer.

But entrepreneurial Dr Jack was soon inspired to develop his own accompanying skincare and supplement line, following demand from his loyal clients.

The science-driven brand is designed to give equal weighting to both internal health and topical skincare products.

In 2021, Dr Jack added another string to his bow when he co-authored his debut book – 'Vain Glorious: A Guide for Men Who Want to Look Their Best.'

Accreditation: MBChB, MRCSEd



Where to find Dr David Jack

Website: drdavidjackclinic.com
0207 589 6309
info@drdavidjackclinic.com

96 Harley Street
London
W1G 7HY

