It's easy to be bowled over by Dr David Jack's smiley Scottish demeanour and that's before you've even taken a look at his impressive CV.

Born and raised in Scotland – where he studied medicine, anatomy and embryology – Dr Jack has worked both privately and in the NHS across plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.

With a natural eye for aesthetics (he's also currently undertaking a degree in Interior Design), opening his own Harley Street clinic in 2018 was a no-brainer.

But entrepreneurial Dr Jack was soon inspired to develop his own accompanying skincare and supplement line, following demand from his loyal clients.

The science-driven brand is designed to give equal weighting to both internal health and topical skincare products.

In 2021, Dr Jack added another string to his bow when he co-authored his debut book – 'Vain Glorious: A Guide for Men Who Want to Look Their Best.'

Accreditation: MBChB, MRCSEd