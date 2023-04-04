Dr Munir Somji

A globally recognised aesthetics doctor, Dr Somji has performed surgical treatments all over the world and founded the highly regarded Priors Clinic in Harley Street. It was feedback from his clients that led him to create MediSpa, a solution for people wanting non-surgical treatment options performed by practitioners with advanced medical degrees and surgery skills.

As well as being an institute of excellence for safe aesthetic treatments, Dr Somji and his MediSpa team are leaders in treating both male and female hair loss. The clinic is one of the few clinics in the world to offer FUE (follicular unit excision) and FUT (strip transplant) surgery alongside non-surgical hair loss options.

Dr Somji trains doctors and surgeons in injectables and his specialist surgical techniques at his DrMediSpa academy, and his writing is regularly published in anatomical and aesthetic journals. He is a member of many industry bodies including the General Medical Council (GMC), British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM), Royal College of Surgeons, and International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS).

Accreditation: BSc, MBBS. GMC number: 7139816