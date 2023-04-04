Aesthetic doctor, chief medical officer and founder of Dr MediSpa
Dr Munir Somji
- Location: London
- See them for: Ageing, Hyperpigmentation, Scarring, Weight Loss, Hair Loss, Acne, Surgical Treatments, Non-Surgical Treatments
- USP: Bringing breakthrough innovation to the cosmetic space - if Dr Somji is using it, chances are others will soon follow
About Dr Munir Somji
An aesthetics doctor by trade, it was turning his hand to non-surgical treatments that really saw Dr Somji carve out his niche. From tightening sagging jowls to zapping fat with one of the UK’s first smart lasers, the Emerald Laser, Dr Somji is on a constant quest for tech innovation and improved techniques to offer clients non-surgical treatments with remarkable results and minimal downtime.
In 2012, Dr Somji launched Dr MediSpa, offering non-surgical as well as some minimally invasive surgical skin treatments all under one roof. ‘Keyhole’ Facelift? Non-surgical body contouring? Liposuction? Dr Somji can do that for you.
Where to find Dr Munir Somji
Website: www.drmedispa.com
Phone: 020 8418 0632
Email: hello@drmedispa.com
59 Chiltern Street
London
W1U 6NF
18 Beauchamp Place
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1NQ
8 Forest Road
Loughton
IG10 1DX