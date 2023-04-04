Dr Reena Wadia commenced her training with a five-year dental degree at Barts and The London. Having been the highest achieving student every year, she graduated with the prestigious University of London Gold Medal alongside numerous other awards.

Following her general practice and hospital placement, Dr Reena completed a four-year specialist training programme at King's College London, Guy's Hospital.

Alongside her own specialist training, Dr Reena has spent many years educating others. She is the founder of Perio School – a leading global teaching academy and was a clinical tutor at Barts and The London.

She has a key role in the European Federation of Periodontology Communications Committee, is an Invisalign Advisory Board Member and a trustee of the Oral and Dental Research Trust and the host of the Life and Smile podcast.

Dr Reena is also co-editor of the British Dental Journal – the UK's most-read dental publication.

Accreditation: BDS HONS, MJDF RCS, MCLINDENT (PERIO) MPERIO RCS, GDC number: 212224