Dr Reena Wadia

Specialist periodontist and oral health expert

  • Location: London, Harley Street
  • See them for: Gum Lifts, Dental Hygiene, Non-surgical and Surgical Periodontal Therapy
  • USP: Beautifying gums and brightening smiles


About Dr Reena Wadia

Already a well-respected name amongst her dental peers, Dr Reena Wadia is fast-becoming one of the hottest names on beauty insider's lips, too. As a periodontist, she specialises in gum disease and dental implant treatments. Not very glossy-sounding? One look at Dr Reena's marble-adorned Harley Street clinic says otherwise...

Putting the glam into 'gum health,' her RW Perio office has become known for its popular 'Polish and Perfect' treatment that uses advanced airflow technology to brighten teeth, as well as the shoppable rose gold RW Perio Tongue Scraper.

Dr Reena Wadia commenced her training with a five-year dental degree at Barts and The London. Having been the highest achieving student every year, she graduated with the prestigious University of London Gold Medal alongside numerous other awards.

Following her general practice and hospital placement, Dr Reena completed a four-year specialist training programme at King's College London, Guy's Hospital.

Alongside her own specialist training, Dr Reena has spent many years educating others. She is the founder of Perio School – a leading global teaching academy and was a clinical tutor at Barts and The London.

She has a key role in the European Federation of Periodontology Communications Committee, is an Invisalign Advisory Board Member and a trustee of the Oral and Dental Research Trust and the host of the Life and Smile podcast.

Dr Reena is also co-editor of the British Dental Journal – the UK's most-read dental publication.

Accreditation: BDS HONS, MJDF RCS, MCLINDENT (PERIO) MPERIO RCS, GDC number: 212224



Where to find Dr Reena Wadia

Website: reenawadia.com
0207 112 9036
hello@rwperio.com

RW Perio
75 Harley Street
Marylebone
London
W1G 8QL

