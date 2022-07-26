After becoming a dentist in 2005, Dr Sarah Tonks expanded her knowledge by working in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Just a couple of years later, fascinated by the subtle transformational effects of aesthetic medicine, she began practising cosmetic medicine alongside training to be a doctor at Queen Mary's University of London.

With a passion for learning, Dr Sarah also holds a Master's Degree in Clinical and Experimental Medicine from UCL, Postgraduate Diplomas in Dermatology and Cosmetic Science and complementary qualifications in areas such as personal wellbeing, longevity medicine and cosmetic gynaecology.

In 2013, she opened The Lovely Clinic in Chelsea after realising there was a huge gap in the market for customers wanting a patient-centred approach to medical and cosmetic aesthetics.

Working alongside Dr Kishan Raichura and Dr Euan Mackinnon, it is one of the few clinics in London to boast multiple dual-qualified doctors and dentists.

Accreditation: MSc, MBBS, BDS, PGDip, Member of the A4M Fellowship in Metabolic, Nutritional and Functional Medicine