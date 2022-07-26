Dr Sarah Tonks

Aesthetic doctor and dentist

  • Location: South West London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Cosmetic Gynaecology
  • USP: Beauty editor-approved injectables
get-the-gloss-dr-sarah-tonks-1


About Dr Sarah Tonks

Grab any magazine editor's address book and you'll spot Dr Sarah Tonks' name – underlined and highlighted, no doubt. The master injector is a firm favourite with everyone from Rosie Green (for Profhilo) to Ingeborg van Lotringen (for under-eye PRP).

It's no wonder those in-the-know are flocking to Dr Sarah's Chelsea HQ. She has a mind-blowing list of qualifications under her belt, performed over 15,000 procedures and, thanks to her dentistry training, a second-to-none understanding of facial anatomy.

After becoming a dentist in 2005, Dr Sarah Tonks expanded her knowledge by working in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Just a couple of years later, fascinated by the subtle transformational effects of aesthetic medicine, she began practising cosmetic medicine alongside training to be a doctor at Queen Mary's University of London.

With a passion for learning, Dr Sarah also holds a Master's Degree in Clinical and Experimental Medicine from UCL, Postgraduate Diplomas in Dermatology and Cosmetic Science and complementary qualifications in areas such as personal wellbeing, longevity medicine and cosmetic gynaecology.

In 2013, she opened The Lovely Clinic in Chelsea after realising there was a huge gap in the market for customers wanting a patient-centred approach to medical and cosmetic aesthetics.

Working alongside Dr Kishan Raichura and Dr Euan Mackinnon, it is one of the few clinics in London to boast multiple dual-qualified doctors and dentists.

Accreditation: MSc, MBBS, BDS, PGDip, Member of the A4M Fellowship in Metabolic, Nutritional and Functional Medicine



Where to find Dr Sarah Tonks

Website: thelovelyclinic.co.uk
0203 695 5400
hello@thelovelyclinic.co.uk

The Lovely Clinic
c/o D. Thomas Clinic
25 Walton Street
London
SW3 2HU

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more