Aesthetic doctor and dentist
Dr Sarah Tonks
- Location: South West London
- See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Cosmetic Gynaecology
- USP: Beauty editor-approved injectables
About Dr Sarah Tonks
Grab any magazine editor's address book and you'll spot Dr Sarah Tonks' name – underlined and highlighted, no doubt. The master injector is a firm favourite with everyone from Rosie Green (for Profhilo) to Ingeborg van Lotringen (for under-eye PRP).
It's no wonder those in-the-know are flocking to Dr Sarah's Chelsea HQ. She has a mind-blowing list of qualifications under her belt, performed over 15,000 procedures and, thanks to her dentistry training, a second-to-none understanding of facial anatomy.
Where to find Dr Sarah Tonks
Website: thelovelyclinic.co.uk
0203 695 5400
hello@thelovelyclinic.co.uk
The Lovely Clinic
c/o D. Thomas Clinic
25 Walton Street
London
SW3 2HU
