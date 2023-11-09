Dr Sophie Shotter

Aesthetic Doctor

  • Location: London, Kent
  • See them for: Aesthetic Doctor, Aesthetics, Injectables
  • USP: Age-proofing injectables


About Dr Sophie Shotter

When beauty editors discuss who to go to for their own faces (and for expert advice for articles too), Dr Sophie’s name always crops up. With her growing list of industry awards which celebrate her as one of the leading aesthetic doctors in the UK, she has nevertheless retained her friendly and approachable manner, which particularly helps put first-timers at ease. Whether you are interested in injectables, energy-based treatments, chemical peels, excellent at-home skincare or advice that actually works, and suggestions on the latest supplements, Dr Sophie is passionate about treating each patient as an individual and firmly believes that the best work is ‘invisible’. That means you’ll emerge looking like the best version of yourself - not someone completely different.

Dr Sophie's Expertise

Dr Sophie is the Founder and Medical Director of Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent and Harley Street, London. Her passion is for beautiful, natural injectables delivered with the utmost attention to artistry and safety; an approach that has seen her widely recognised as one of the UK's top injectors by leading titles including this one. She works closely with Allergan as part of its UK and international Faculty and Complications Expert Panel, as well as being a Key Opinion Leader for numerous other brands. She was proud to be awarded the Aesthetic Medical Practitioner of the Year Award at the Aesthetics Awards 2023, and in the same year launched the Age Well with Dr Sophie Shotter podcast, covering a 360 approach to ageing well.



Where to find Dr Sophie Shotter

Website: www.drsophieshotter.com

Social media: @drsophieshotter


Harley Street, London

Phone: 0208 914 7987

Email address: hello@drsophieshotter.com

Address: 10 Harley Street, London, W1G 9PF


IIlluminate Skin Clinic

Phone: 0330 1331 272 

Email address: hello@illuminateskinclinic.co.uk

Address: 35 Kings Hill Avenue, Kings Hill, Kent, ME19 4DG

>

Related Experts

profile
Dr Munir Somji
Aesthetic Doctor
Beauty
Dr Sharon Wong
Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Beauty
Debbie Law
Lash Technican
Beauty
Daxita Vaghela
Lash Technican
Beauty
Luke Hersheson
Hair Stylist and CEO of Hershesons
Beauty
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder of Dr Sam's Skincare
Beauty
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Wellness
Charlotte Faure Green
Nutritionist
Explore more


More Gloss

Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Explore more