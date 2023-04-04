Emma Bardwell

Registered nutritionist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Nutrition, Menopause, Women's health
  • USP: Results-driven nutritional advice to navigate the menopause


About Emma Bardwell

Whether it's via her powerful Instagram infographics, personalised plans or debut book (one of the best we've ever read on the subject), we frequently turn to clever Emma Bardwell to cut through the noise surrounding all things 'menopause.' She's brimming with no-nonsense nutritional advice to help you tackle the mood swings, weight gain and skin issues that come with this colossal hormone shift – no pseudoscience or fads in sight.

Following a degree in English Literature and career in copywriting, Emma Bardwell retrained as a registered nutritionist at The College of Naturopathic Medicine.

This led to the opening of her two private clinics in Fulham and Harley Street offering evidence-based nutritional guidance, especially surrounding women's wellness and the menopause.

In 2021, Emma (also known as The Menopause Nutritionist) released her first book – The Perimenopause Solution – which she authored alongside women's health doctor Dr Shahzadi Harper.

Having shared her own experiences with the perimenopause, Emma offers clients a variety of tailored packages based on their symptoms and how much coaching is required. She's passionate about making her services accessible to all and offers video consultations.

Accreditation: DipNT mBANT rCNHC, member of The British Menopause Society



Where to find Emma Bardwell

Website: emmabardwell.com
emmavbardwell@gmail.com

