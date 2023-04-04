Following a degree in English Literature and career in copywriting, Emma Bardwell retrained as a registered nutritionist at The College of Naturopathic Medicine.

This led to the opening of her two private clinics in Fulham and Harley Street offering evidence-based nutritional guidance, especially surrounding women's wellness and the menopause.

In 2021, Emma (also known as The Menopause Nutritionist) released her first book – The Perimenopause Solution – which she authored alongside women's health doctor Dr Shahzadi Harper.

Having shared her own experiences with the perimenopause, Emma offers clients a variety of tailored packages based on their symptoms and how much coaching is required. She's passionate about making her services accessible to all and offers video consultations.

Accreditation: DipNT mBANT rCNHC, member of The British Menopause Society