Dr Amiee Vyas

Aesthetic doctor and co-founder of the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board (BAAB)

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
  • USP: Inclusive aesthetics for all tones and budgets


About Dr Amiee Vyas

Dr Amiee doesn't just understand black and brown skins, she champions them. Shocked at the lack of support for patients of colour at the start of her aesthetics career, she set up the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board alongside Dr Tijion Esho, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme and Dija Ayodele in 2020.

Despite her swish Mayfair base, accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of Dr Amiee's work and she also offers a 30-minute telephone consultation service for £40.

She's particularly hot on treating pigmentation issues and skin problems relating to stress.



Where to find Dr Amiee Vyas

Website: doctoramiee.com
info@doctoramiee.com

Doctor Amiee Facial Aesthetics and Skin
Ground Floor
Mayfair Doctors Lower
37 North Audley Street
London
W1K 6ZL


Related Experts

Health

Katie Brindle

Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Fitness

Lucy Wyndham-Read

Fitness Expert
Makeup

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist
Nutrition

Hannah Alderson

Nutritional Therapist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Cosmetic dentists

Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon
Makeup

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup Artist
Skin

Dija Ayodele

Skin Health Expert and Aesthetician
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. But is it healthy and should you try it?

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More