Aesthetic doctor and co-founder of the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board (BAAB)
Dr Amiee Vyas
- Location: London
- See them for: Thread Lifts, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
- USP: Inclusive aesthetics for all tones and budgets
About Dr Amiee Vyas
Dr Amiee doesn't just understand black and brown skins, she champions them. Shocked at the lack of support for patients of colour at the start of her aesthetics career, she set up the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board alongside Dr Tijion Esho, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme and Dija Ayodele in 2020.
Despite her swish Mayfair base, accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of Dr Amiee's work and she also offers a 30-minute telephone consultation service for £40.
She's particularly hot on treating pigmentation issues and skin problems relating to stress.
Where to find Dr Amiee Vyas
Website: doctoramiee.com
info@doctoramiee.com
Doctor Amiee Facial Aesthetics and Skin
Ground Floor
Mayfair Doctors Lower
37 North Audley Street
London
W1K 6ZL
