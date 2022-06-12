Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Aesthetic doctor and cosmetic dentist

  • Location: London, Birmingham, Halifax
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables
  • USP: Skin smoothing and non-surgical profile sculpting


About Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Her dual qualifications as an aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dentist, combined with an innate eye for balance, means Dr Ayah Siddiqi is capable of giving you the skin and side profile of Insta-dreams – without a scalpel in sight.

She follows her own unique 'harmony' approach – a mix of numerous techniques the doctor has learned over her ten years in the industry. Her mantra? You'll leave looking like 'you,' only harmonised. Just check out her incredible transformations, including non-surgical nose jobs and jawline-chiseling, to see exactly what we mean.



Where to find Dr Ayah Siddiqi


Related Experts

Health

Katie Brindle

Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Fitness

Lucy Wyndham-Read

Fitness Expert
Makeup

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist
Nutrition

Hannah Alderson

Nutritional Therapist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Cosmetic dentists

Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon
Makeup

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup Artist
Skin

Dija Ayodele

Skin Health Expert and Aesthetician
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. But is it healthy and should you try it?

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More