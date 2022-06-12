Aesthetic doctor and cosmetic dentist
Dr Ayah Siddiqi
- Location: London, Birmingham, Halifax
- See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables
- USP: Skin smoothing and non-surgical profile sculpting
About Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Her dual qualifications as an aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dentist, combined with an innate eye for balance, means Dr Ayah Siddiqi is capable of giving you the skin and side profile of Insta-dreams – without a scalpel in sight.
She follows her own unique 'harmony' approach – a mix of numerous techniques the doctor has learned over her ten years in the industry. Her mantra? You'll leave looking like 'you,' only harmonised. Just check out her incredible transformations, including non-surgical nose jobs and jawline-chiseling, to see exactly what we mean.
Where to find Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Related Experts
Explore more
You may also like
Explore More