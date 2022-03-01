Camilla Kirk-Reynolds (Camilla Lashes)

Lash technician

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Lash extensions, Bridal lashes, Destination lashes
  • USP: Celebrity-worthy lashes using revolutionary techniques


About Camilla Kirk-Reynolds (Camilla Lashes)

From Hollywood sovereignty (Renee Zellweger, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jessica Chastain) to real-life royals (all she can say is: 'if you saw the wedding, you saw my lashes'), Camilla Kirk-Reynolds' client list is truly formidable. 

When she's not working on film sets or international weddings, the lash health advocate is pioneering new innovations from her base at an unbranded room in Notting Hill including one-of-a-kind gel lashes, that last double the time, and an allergy-free adhesive that even the most delicate lashes can tolerate.



Where to find Camilla Kirk-Reynolds (Camilla Lashes)

Where to find Camilla Kirk-Reynolds:
Website: camillalashes.com
07727 077726
info@camillalashes.com

