From red carpets and world tours to magazine cover shoots, Caroline Barnes has spent almost 30 years beautifying some of the best in the business. Think Kylie Minogue, David Beckham, Emma Watson and Nigella Lawson.

When she's not got a global celebrity in her hot seat, you'll find Caroline being booked by the most revered fashion and beauty brands including her current role as brand ambassador for Max Factor.

Despite her realms of experience and glossy clientele, the maestro totally gets 'real' women and is one of our go-to experts when it comes to sharing speedy makeup tutorials and quick fixes.