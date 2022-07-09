Caroline Idiens

Personal trainer and founder of Caroline's Circuits

  • Location: Remote
  • See them for: Strength Training, Personal training, Online group exercise
  • USP: Mid-life strength-training


About Caroline Idiens

Take one look at resplendent Caroline Idiens and you'll probably proclaim you want 'whatever she's having.' Fortunately for all of us, the personal trainer of 20 years shares her wealth of workout expertise via accessible virtual classes – bringing a breath of fresh (Berkshire) air to the online fitness sphere.

Her 30-minute members-only sessions are targeted to women aged 40+ who want to feel stronger in both body and mind – regardless of ability level.



Where to find Caroline Idiens

Website: carolinescircuits.com

