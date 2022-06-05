Also known as 'The Naked Nutritionist,' we frequently call on Daniel O'Shaughnessy for his expert eye on topics such as mindful chewing and supplements.

His unique personal nutritional battles (leading to acne and fatigue) have given the functional medicine nutritionist an extraordinary element of empathy that's apparent throughout his work – from his debut book (the first LGBTQ+ guide to diet and lifestyle) to his podcast and private nutritional services.