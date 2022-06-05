Daniel O'Shaughnessy

Nutritional therapy, nutrigenomics and genetic analysis, functional testing including for food intolerances and hormones

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Nutritional therapy, Nutrigenomics, Genetic analysis, Functional testing


About Daniel O'Shaughnessy

Also known as 'The Naked Nutritionist,' we frequently call on Daniel O'Shaughnessy for his expert eye on topics such as mindful chewing and supplements.

His unique personal nutritional battles (leading to acne and fatigue) have given the functional medicine nutritionist an extraordinary element of empathy that's apparent throughout his work –  from his debut book (the first LGBTQ+ guide to diet and lifestyle) to his podcast and private nutritional services.



Where to find Daniel O'Shaughnessy

Website: thenakednutritionist.co.uk
0207 293 0939

10 Harley Street
London
W1G 9PF

