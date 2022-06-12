The impact author and skin practitioner Dija Ayodele has made on the British beauty industry is truly formidable, paving the way for some serious change over her 14 years in the business.

Dija is the powerhouse behind both Black Skin Directory – an award-winning educational platform – and the acclaimed West Room Aesthetics clinic in West Kilburn.

The latter is a skin mothership for women of colour – think a warm and welcoming space where you can rest assured everything on offer has been selected specifically with darker skin tones in mind.

Pick Dija's (insanely knowledgable) brain via her in-depth skin health consultations or popular custom Reset Facial that includes a peel and extractions.