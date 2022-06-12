Dija Ayodele

Skin health expert, aesthetician and founder of The Black Skin Directory

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Peels, Microneedling, LED light therapy
  • USP: First-class rejuvenation for black skins


About Dija Ayodele

The impact author and skin practitioner Dija Ayodele has made on the British beauty industry is truly formidable, paving the way for some serious change over her 14 years in the business.

Dija is the powerhouse behind both Black Skin Directory – an award-winning educational platform – and the acclaimed West Room Aesthetics clinic in West Kilburn.

The latter is a skin mothership for women of colour – think a warm and welcoming space where you can rest assured everything on offer has been selected specifically with darker skin tones in mind.

Pick Dija's (insanely knowledgable) brain via her in-depth skin health consultations or popular custom Reset Facial that includes a peel and extractions.



Where to find Dija Ayodele

Website: westroomaesthetics.com
0208 964 1961

skinhealth@westroomaesthetics.com

West Room Aesthetics
77 Fernhead Road
London
W9 3EA

