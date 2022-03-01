You'll find Dr David Jack, author, medical doctor and member of the Royal College of Surgeons, in our little black book of beauty boffins. His extensive training and know-how formulating his own range means he's astute in decoding the latest tweakments (such as skin-tightening Morphus8), sunscreen ingredients and everything in between.

His own products are a great way to reap his expertise, if you can't get a slot in his busy clinic diary. Dr David Jack Blue Face Paint Peel Treatment Mask for Dry Skin was a finalist in our Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2021.