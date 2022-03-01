Few aesthetic doctors on the planet possess the unique dual qualifications Dr Fiona McCarthy holds. Trained in both aesthetics and oncology, the trusted Scottish-born expert divides her time between her stunning Sloane Square skin clinic and her work as a consultant oncologist for the NHS.

Alongside her undetectable anti-ageing work, Dr Fiona's distinct training has made her our ultimate authority when it comes to managing cancer therapy's side effects on the skin and she has an innate understanding of the impact skincare can have on self-confidence.