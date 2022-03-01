Consultant oncologist and aesthetic doctor
Dr Fiona McCarthy
- Location: London
- See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
- USP: Aesthetics with an NHS doctor's expertise
About Dr Fiona McCarthy
Few aesthetic doctors on the planet possess the unique dual qualifications Dr Fiona McCarthy holds. Trained in both aesthetics and oncology, the trusted Scottish-born expert divides her time between her stunning Sloane Square skin clinic and her work as a consultant oncologist for the NHS.
Alongside her undetectable anti-ageing work, Dr Fiona's distinct training has made her our ultimate authority when it comes to managing cancer therapy's side effects on the skin and she has an innate understanding of the impact skincare can have on self-confidence.
Where to find Dr Fiona McCarthy
Where to find Dr Fiona McCarthy:
Website: drfionamccarthy.com
0737 6264706
info@drfionamccarthy.com
9a Wilbraham Place
Belgravia
SW1X 9AE
