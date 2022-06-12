Specialist periodontist and oral health expert
Dr Reena Wadia
- Location: London, Harley Street
- See them for: Gum Lifts, Dental Hygiene, Non-surgical and Surgical Periodontal Therapy
- USP: Beautifying gums and brightening smiles
About Dr Reena Wadia
Already a well-respected name amongst her dental peers, Dr Reena Wadia is fast-becoming one of the hottest names on beauty insider's lips, too. As a periodontist, she specialises in gum disease and dental implant treatments. Not very glossy-sounding? One look at Dr Reena's marble-adorned Harley Street clinic says otherwise...
Putting the glam into 'gum health,' her RW Perio office has become known for its popular 'Polish and Perfect' treatment that uses advanced airflow technology to brighten teeth, as well as the shoppable rose gold RW Perio Tongue Scraper.
Where to find Dr Reena Wadia
Website: reenawadia.com
0207 112 9036
hello@rwperio.com
RW Perio
75 Harley Street
Marylebone
London
W1G 8QL
