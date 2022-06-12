Already a well-respected name amongst her dental peers, Dr Reena Wadia is fast-becoming one of the hottest names on beauty insider's lips, too. As a periodontist, she specialises in gum disease and dental implant treatments. Not very glossy-sounding? One look at Dr Reena's marble-adorned Harley Street clinic says otherwise...

Putting the glam into 'gum health,' her RW Perio office has become known for its popular 'Polish and Perfect' treatment that uses advanced airflow technology to brighten teeth, as well as the shoppable rose gold RW Perio Tongue Scraper.