Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Ophthalmic plastic reconstructive surgeon and founder of Perfect Eyes clinic

  • Location: Central London, London
  • See them for: eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty), Injectables
  • USP: Incredibly natural tear trough fillers


About Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Harley Street's Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai is the aesthetics industry's eye oracle. She boasts over 20 years worth of experience peeper-perfecting across India and the UK and remains at the forefront of both safety and innovation when it comes to eye bag-banishing, puff-busting and eyelid-lifting.

We're tipping her at-home products for big things, too.



Where to find Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Website: perfecteyesltd.com
0207 183121
info@perfecteyesltd.com

Perfect Eyes Ltd
121 Harley Street
London
W1G 6AX

Related Experts

Health

Katie Brindle

Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Fitness

Lucy Wyndham-Read

Fitness Expert
Makeup

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist
Nutrition

Hannah Alderson

Nutritional Therapist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Cosmetic dentists

Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon
Makeup

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup Artist
Skin

Dija Ayodele

Skin Health Expert and Aesthetician
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. But is it healthy and should you try it?

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More