Ophthalmic plastic reconstructive surgeon and founder of Perfect Eyes clinic
Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai
- Location: Central London, London
- See them for: eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty), Injectables
- USP: Incredibly natural tear trough fillers
About Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai
Harley Street's Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai is the aesthetics industry's eye oracle. She boasts over 20 years worth of experience peeper-perfecting across India and the UK and remains at the forefront of both safety and innovation when it comes to eye bag-banishing, puff-busting and eyelid-lifting.
We're tipping her at-home products for big things, too.
Where to find Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai
Website: perfecteyesltd.com
0207 183121
info@perfecteyesltd.com
Perfect Eyes Ltd
121 Harley Street
London
W1G 6AX
Related Experts
Explore more
You may also like
Explore More