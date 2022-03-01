Grab any magazine editor's address book and you'll spot Dr Sarah Tonks' name – underlined and highlighted, no doubt. The master injector is a firm favourite with everyone from Rosie Green (for Profhilo) to Ingeborg van Lotringen (for under-eye PRP).

It's no wonder those in-the-know are flocking to Dr Sarah's Chelsea HQ. She has a mind-blowing list of qualifications under her belt, performed over 15,000 procedures and, thanks to her dentistry training, a second-to-none understanding of facial anatomy.