When you consider the fate of your face is in their hands, 'good humour' might not seem like an important trait for an aesthetic doctor. But Dr Wassim Taktouk's ability not to take himself too seriously and knack for making patients feel at ease (check out his Instagram profile for cosmetics with a side serving of comedy) are what have made this Knightsbridge clinic owner so in demand.

A go-to for some of the industry's most discerning faces, including Poppy Delevingne and Trinny Woodall, Dr Taktouk is a qualified GP, member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine and founder of his own aesthetics training academy. Despite his sparkling personality, he takes the mental health of his clients seriously and is passionate about maintaining incredibly natural results.