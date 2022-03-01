Whether it's via her powerful Instagram infographics, personalised plans or debut book (one of the best we've ever read on the subject), we frequently turn to clever Emma Bardwell to cut through the noise surrounding all things 'menopause.' She's brimming with no-nonsense nutritional advice to help you tackle the mood swings, weight gain and skin issues that come with this colossal hormone shift – no pseudoscience or fads in sight.