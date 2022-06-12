Dr Galyna Selezneva

Aesthetic doctor and psychiatrist

  • See them for: Cellulite reduction, Fat freezing, Pelvic floor tightening, Non-surgical body tightening, Women's intimate health
  • USP: Confidence-boosting body contouring without surgery


About Dr Galyna Selezneva

With her unique background as a qualified psychiatrist, former Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Dr Galyna takes 'rapport' to a whole new level. As hilarious as she is skilled, the Ukrainian native knows exactly how to put her clients at ease; no mean feat considering some of her most sought-after services include vaginal rejuvenation and the Emsella pelvic-tightening chair.

Leave her office, in Knightsbridge's legendary Rita Rakus clinic, feeling brighter and lighter in both body and mind.



Where to find Dr Galyna Selezneva

Website: drgalyna.com
0207 460 7324
galyna@drgalyna.com

Dr Rita Rakus Clinic
34 Hans Road
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1RW

Related Experts

Health

Katie Brindle

Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Fitness

Lucy Wyndham-Read

Fitness Expert
Makeup

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist
Nutrition

Hannah Alderson

Nutritional Therapist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Cosmetic dentists

Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon
Makeup

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup Artist
Skin

Dija Ayodele

Skin Health Expert and Aesthetician
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. But is it healthy and should you try it?

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More