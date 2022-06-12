Dr Galyna Selezneva

With her unique background as a qualified psychiatrist, former Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Dr Galyna takes 'rapport' to a whole new level. As hilarious as she is skilled, the Ukrainian native knows exactly how to put her clients at ease; no mean feat considering some of her most sought-after services include vaginal rejuvenation and the Emsella pelvic-tightening chair.

Leave her office, in Knightsbridge's legendary Rita Rakus clinic, feeling brighter and lighter in both body and mind.