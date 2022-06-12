Alexa Chung's shaggy bob, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beachy waves and Meghan Markle's tousled bridal bun... name an achingly chic celebrity cut and chances are George Northwood is behind it.

His salon in London's Fitzrovia has seen more famous faces than the back door of the Dorchester (we spied the Duchess of York during our visit). In 2021, George bottled his quintessential too-cool-to-care aesthetic with his own range of products including shampoos, volumisers and, of course, a wave spray. He's also a two-time Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge.