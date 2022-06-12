Salon owner and founder of Undone by George Northwood product range
George Northwood
- Location: Central London
- See them for: Women's cuts, hair styling
About George Northwood
Alexa Chung's shaggy bob, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beachy waves and Meghan Markle's tousled bridal bun... name an achingly chic celebrity cut and chances are George Northwood is behind it.
His salon in London's Fitzrovia has seen more famous faces than the back door of the Dorchester (we spied the Duchess of York during our visit). In 2021, George bottled his quintessential too-cool-to-care aesthetic with his own range of products including shampoos, volumisers and, of course, a wave spray. He's also a two-time Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge.
Where to find George Northwood
Website: georgenorthwood.com
0207 580 8195
enquiries@georgenorthwood.com
George Northwood
24 Wells Street
London
W1T 3PH
