Hannah Alderson

Registered nutritional therapist and founder of The Positive Method - The Path to Happier Hormones

  • See them for: Nutrition, Consultations
  • USP: Positive weight loss for PCOS sufferers


About Hannah Alderson

Yes, she's the epitome of 'good vibes only' but behind Hannah's sunshine smile and vibrant Insta-grid is some serious expert training. Alongside her nutritional qualifications, she sits on the medical advisory board for the PCOSAA (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Association).

Our walking (well, 'disco dancing') encyclopaedia for all things hormone-related, she can help with positive weight loss and issues relating to PCOS and the menopause.




Where to find Hannah Alderson

Website: hannahalderson.com
07960588462
hello@hannahalderson.com

Apple Cottage
120 High Street
Berkhamsted
Hertfordshire
HP4 2BL

