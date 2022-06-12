Hannah Martin

Makeup artistry, tutorials, product reviews, bridal, brand collaborations

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Makeup artistry, Tutorials, Makeup Artist, Product Reviews, Bridal, Brand Collaborations
  • USP: The Royals' go-to makeup artist for timeless glam


About Hannah Martin

It's impossible to mention Hannah Martin's endless list of achievements without referencing the fact she helped beautify one of the most famous brides in history.

The makeup artist was behind Kate Middleton's wedding makeup, having reportedly given the Duchess lessons ahead of her nuptials in 2011. Hannah was also wedding makeup artist for Princess Eugenie in 2018.

But the Gloucestershire-born maestro's CV spans way beyond Royal brides. Hannah perfected her craft as one of Bobbi Brown's right-hand woman – on the brand's pro team – and has since garnered over 4 million views on her own YouTube channel. A veteran of Get The Gloss' own speedy makeup challenges, her signature is smoldering eyes and bronzed goddess skin – made wonderfully accessible for all.



Where to find Hannah Martin


