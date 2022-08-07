Wellbeing expert and author
Jasmine Hemsley
- See them for: Recipes, holistic philosophies, healthy habits, Ayurveda, sound therapy
- USP: Bringing Ayurveda to the masses
About Jasmine Hemsley
Conscious joyful living is Jasmine’s raison d’etre. We know that sounds a bit hippy dippy but bear with us. Her career started as a chef, restaurant and food writer; her brand Hemlsey + Hemsley (founded with her sister Melissa) is behind bestselling cookbooks including How to Eat Well & Good + Simple, which was brought to life as a cafe in Selfridges. Today though, Jasmine has branched out on a solo mission: to bring the ancient holistic healing system of Ayurveda into Western homes.
Originating in India, Ayurveda has roots that trace back more than 5000 years. The general principle is that you live according to your constitutional type, or ‘dosha’, depending on what this is, there are different ways for you to find balance between body and mind. Basically, Jasmine is all about balance and the idea that when you find it, you can live a better, healthier, happier life. She shares many of these principles on her website, in her books and at talks. They include things like tongue cleaning with a copper ‘Tongue Tingler to using her Kansa wand as a facial massage tool. Her book East by West, Simple Recipes for Ultimate Mind-Body Balance is an accessible introduction to Ayurveda, plus some first rate ideas for tasty meals.