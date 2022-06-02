Katie Brindle

Chinese medicine practitioner and founder of The Hayo'u Method

  • Location: London, Remote
  • See them for: Fertility and Digestive Issues, Low Energy, Help with Sleep, Stress
  • USP: Health-boosting and healing using traditional Chinese medicine


About Katie Brindle

Like Fearne Cotton, Emma Forbes and Jasmine Hemsley, we're residing firmly in the fan club for the inimitable Katie Brindle.

Trained in massage, reflexology, acupuncture, qi gong and Chinese medicine, the former opera singer brings the world of Chinese medicine and self-care (yang sheng) to life as powerful tools to heal and support us in whatever modern life, throws at us, whether that's insomnia, menopause, fertility issues or stubborn weight around the middle. Mission accomplished if Katie's achievements so far are anything to go by.

The Hayo'u Method – her self-care brand that started out with gua sha beauty tools – is rapidly growing. She offers classes and tutorials on Qi Gong (Chinese yoga) and gua sha on social media as well as masterclasses and downloadable health guides. 



Where to find Katie Brindle

Website: katiebrindle.com

