1000 free home workout videos and a staggering two million subscribers. To say qualified personal trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read is a 'YouTube sensation' would be an understatement.

Having trained in the army and boasting 25 years' experience, the petite 51-year-old has become famed for her speedy fat-blasting sessions that really work. In fact, her seven-minute ab workout is now the most-liked fitness YouTube video of all time with an incredible 120 million views.