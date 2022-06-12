Lucy Wyndham-Read

Personal trainer and fitness expert

  • Location: Remote, Surrey
  • See them for: Strength Training, weight loss, Post-Natal Fitness
  • USP: Her seven-minute wonder workouts


About Lucy Wyndham-Read

1000 free home workout videos and a staggering two million subscribers. To say qualified personal trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read is a 'YouTube sensation' would be an understatement.

Having trained in the army and boasting 25 years' experience, the petite 51-year-old has become famed for her speedy fat-blasting sessions that really work. In fact, her seven-minute ab workout is now the most-liked fitness YouTube video of all time with an incredible 120 million views.



Where to find Lucy Wyndham-Read

Website: lwrfitness.com


Related Experts

Health

Katie Brindle

Chinese Medicine Practitioner
Makeup

Hannah Martin

Makeup Artist
Nutrition

Hannah Alderson

Nutritional Therapist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Cosmetic dentists

Dr Nina Bal

Cosmetic Dental Surgeon
Makeup

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup Artist
Skin

Dija Ayodele

Skin Health Expert and Aesthetician
Skin

Dr Amiee Vyas

Aesthetic Doctor
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. But is it healthy and should you try it?

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More