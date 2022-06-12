Michael Van Clarke

About Michael Van Clarke

As the brother of the famed Nicky Clarke, Michael Van Clarke has hairdressing in his blood. He received world-class training under the legendary stylist Leonard Lewis and had his first Vogue editorial spread published at just 19-years-old, before opening his uber-swanky townhouse salon in Marylebone. Think Cire Trudon candles throughout and an in-house chef.

Now, with over 40 years in the business and an award-winning product line to his name, he's a true styling stalwart who counts rockstars, royalty, models and politicians amongst his loyal clientele, many of whom have been seeing him for four decades.



Where to find Michael Van Clarke

Website: vanclarke.com
0207 224 3123
reception@vanclarke.com

Michael Van Clarke
1 Beaumont Street
London
W1G 6DF

