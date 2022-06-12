As the brother of the famed Nicky Clarke, Michael Van Clarke has hairdressing in his blood. He received world-class training under the legendary stylist Leonard Lewis and had his first Vogue editorial spread published at just 19-years-old, before opening his uber-swanky townhouse salon in Marylebone. Think Cire Trudon candles throughout and an in-house chef.

Now, with over 40 years in the business and an award-winning product line to his name, he's a true styling stalwart who counts rockstars, royalty, models and politicians amongst his loyal clientele, many of whom have been seeing him for four decades.