Dr Nina Bal

We have Dr Nina saved as 'The Cheekbone Cheater' in our speed dial – qualified as both a cosmetic dentist and aesthetician, she knows facial architecture like no other. Having hosted a popular 'lift and refresh' masterclass with us, we regularly turn to her for advice on all things sculpting, whether it's lymphatic drainage using her Dr Nina Face Sculpt Serum, £120, or jawline-perfecting with Endolift laser.