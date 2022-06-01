Dr Paris Acharya

There's a reason we enlisted advanced aesthetic doctor Parisha Acharya to host an exclusive skin-plumping masterclass for us. Based in the leading Waterhouse Young clinic, just a stone's throw from Harley Street, Dr Paris' unique background in both dentistry and medicine gives the trained facial surgeon a distinct understanding of anatomy.

Consider her a connoisseur in chin, cheek and jaw perfecting, using precision injectables to dial up lost volume.