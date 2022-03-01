Trichologist and biochemist
Ricardo Vila Nova
- Location: London
- See them for: DNA profiling, Scalp mesotherapy, Laser stimulation, Microneedling
- USP: Restoring thin hair using your DNA
About Ricardo Vila Nova
It takes some seriously hard work to become known as 'Harrods' Hair Whisperer' but Ricardo Vila Nova is more than deserving of the epithet. The critically-acclaimed expert, who also has locations in Portugal and the Middle East, is the only trichologist in the world to use a high-tech DNA profiling method.
His forensic approach – in conjunction with science-based treatments, nutritional advice and his own cocktail of bespoke growth factor serums – makes him capable of injecting strength, gloss and lustre to the limpest of locks.
Where to find Ricardo Vila Nova
Website: ricardovilanova.com
0207 893 8333
info@ricardovilanova.com
Harrods
Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 1LX
