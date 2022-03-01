It takes some seriously hard work to become known as 'Harrods' Hair Whisperer' but Ricardo Vila Nova is more than deserving of the epithet. The critically-acclaimed expert, who also has locations in Portugal and the Middle East, is the only trichologist in the world to use a high-tech DNA profiling method.

His forensic approach – in conjunction with science-based treatments, nutritional advice and his own cocktail of bespoke growth factor serums – makes him capable of injecting strength, gloss and lustre to the limpest of locks.