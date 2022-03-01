Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist and biochemist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: DNA profiling, Scalp mesotherapy, Laser stimulation, Microneedling
  • USP: Restoring thin hair using your DNA
get-the-gloss-ricardo-vila-nova-1


About Ricardo Vila Nova

It takes some seriously hard work to become known as 'Harrods' Hair Whisperer' but Ricardo Vila Nova is more than deserving of the epithet. The critically-acclaimed expert, who also has locations in Portugal and the Middle East, is the only trichologist in the world to use a high-tech DNA profiling method.

His forensic approach – in conjunction with science-based treatments, nutritional advice and his own cocktail of bespoke growth factor serums – makes him capable of injecting strength, gloss and lustre to the limpest of locks.



Where to find Ricardo Vila Nova

Website: ricardovilanova.com
0207 893 8333
info@ricardovilanova.com

Harrods
Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 1LX

