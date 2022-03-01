Suzanne Martin

Semi-permanent makeup artist and aesthetician 

  • Location: London
  • See them for: microblading
  • USP: The Couture Brow’ - or the most bespoke, flattering brow you could imagine


About Suzanne Martin

You won’t find out much about brow, lash and makeup artist Suzanne Martin on the internet. That’s because discretion is her modus operandi. It’s the reason people including Ellie Goulding and Keeley Hawes repeatedly head to Martin’s exclusive residency at The Lanesborough Club & Spa for an expert brow transformation.

Although she also does lashes and semi-permanent makeup, it is her ability to make your eyebrows lift and frame your face in a way you didn’t even know you needed that has sealed her fame . She’s a brow couturier, if you will; she delivers the same attention to detail and expert eye as someone creating a hand-sewn gown. These are bespoke brows, and then some.

Suzanne’s career started as a professional makeup artist working with Christian Dior, but it was brows that really interested her. She understands the power of a good brow and has been creating her signature ‘Couture Brow’ on clients for over ten years.

What’s so special about her brow work? She’s an artist / brow technician hybrid, using microneedles rather than a blade. She takes a makeup artistry-approach to creating a bespoke brow for every client, varying needle sizes to enable her to mimic individual hair strokes. The result is a natural, flattering brow that people will think you were born with.



Where to find Suzanne Martin

Website: www.lanesboroughclub.com
Phone:  020 7333 7064
Email: reception@lanesboroughclubandspa.com
The Lanesborough Club & Spa
2 Lanesborough Place
London
SW1X 7TA

