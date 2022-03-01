You won’t find out much about brow, lash and makeup artist Suzanne Martin on the internet. That’s because discretion is her modus operandi. It’s the reason people including Ellie Goulding and Keeley Hawes repeatedly head to Martin’s exclusive residency at The Lanesborough Club & Spa for an expert brow transformation.

Although she also does lashes and semi-permanent makeup, it is her ability to make your eyebrows lift and frame your face in a way you didn’t even know you needed that has sealed her fame . She’s a brow couturier, if you will; she delivers the same attention to detail and expert eye as someone creating a hand-sewn gown. These are bespoke brows, and then some.