Aesthetic doctor and psychiatrist
Dr Galyna Selezneva
- See them for: Cellulite reduction, Fat freezing, Pelvic floor tightening, Non-surgical body tightening, Women's intimate health
- USP: Confidence-boosting body contouring without surgery
About Dr Galyna Selezneva
With her unique background as a qualified psychiatrist, former Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Dr Galyna takes 'rapport' to a whole new level. As hilarious as she is skilled, the Ukrainian native knows exactly how to put her clients at ease; no mean feat considering some of her most sought-after services include vaginal rejuvenation and the Emsella pelvic-tightening chair.
Leave her office, in Knightsbridge's legendary Rita Rakus clinic, feeling brighter and lighter in both body and mind.
Where to find Dr Galyna Selezneva
Website: www.drritarakus.co.uk
0207 460 7324
galyna@drgalyna.com
Dr Rita Rakus Clinic
34 Hans Road
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1RW
Related Experts
Explore more
More Gloss
Explore more