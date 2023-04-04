Dr Galyna Selezneva

If her boss Dr Rita Rakus is the world renowned 'London Lip Queen,' then Dr Galyna is the capital's 'Body Sculpting Princess.' (Her patients often refer to her as the 'Ice Queen,' too, due to her flair for fat freezing treatments.)

She was the first practitioner in the UK to attend San Francisco's CoolSculpting University and still has her finger on the pulse when it comes to cutting-edge treatments.

Fluent in Russian and English, Dr Galyna grew up surrounded by a family of doctors – who were pioneers in technological medicine – which inspired her to follow the same career path herself.

Dr Galyna prides herself on supporting her patients through their treatment journeys and, alongside her aesthetic qualifications, boasts a master's degree in psychiatry and economics with eating disorders and addictions a particular interest.

Accreditation: MB ChB, MMed, MSc, BCAM, Member of The Royal College of Psychiatry