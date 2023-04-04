Dr Galyna Selezneva

Aesthetic doctor and psychiatrist

  • See them for: Cellulite reduction, Fat freezing, Pelvic floor tightening, Non-surgical body tightening, Women's intimate health
  • USP: Confidence-boosting body contouring without surgery


About Dr Galyna Selezneva

With her unique background as a qualified psychiatrist, former Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge Dr Galyna takes 'rapport' to a whole new level. As hilarious as she is skilled, the Ukrainian native knows exactly how to put her clients at ease; no mean feat considering some of her most sought-after services include vaginal rejuvenation and the Emsella pelvic-tightening chair.

Leave her office, in Knightsbridge's legendary Rita Rakus clinic, feeling brighter and lighter in both body and mind.

If her boss Dr Rita Rakus is the world renowned 'London Lip Queen,' then Dr Galyna is the capital's 'Body Sculpting Princess.' (Her patients often refer to her as the 'Ice Queen,' too, due to her flair for fat freezing treatments.)

She was the first practitioner in the UK to attend San Francisco's CoolSculpting University and still has her finger on the pulse when it comes to cutting-edge treatments.

Fluent in Russian and English, Dr Galyna grew up surrounded by a family of doctors – who were pioneers in technological medicine – which inspired her to follow the same career path herself.

Dr Galyna prides herself on supporting her patients through their treatment journeys and, alongside her aesthetic qualifications, boasts a master's degree in psychiatry and economics with eating disorders and addictions a particular interest.

Accreditation: MB ChB, MMed, MSc, BCAM, Member of The Royal College of Psychiatry



Where to find Dr Galyna Selezneva

Website: www.drritarakus.co.uk
0207 460 7324
galyna@drgalyna.com

Dr Rita Rakus Clinic
34 Hans Road
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1RW

