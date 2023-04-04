When a car accident ended Katie Brindle's dreams of becoming an opera singer, it was Chinese medicine that eventually healed her.

Inspired, she decided to train as a practitioner herself at the UK's Integrated College of Chinese medicine.

In 2018, she started studying advanced level in BaZi (birth a chart reading using ancient Chinese wisdom).with the prestigious UK I Ching Association. She is renowned for her online readings, bookable via her website, that give a unique picture of your energetic and emotional profile and help you understand how it influences your health, wellbeing and character traits.

Entrepreneurial Katie founded the Hayo'u Method in 2014 – her revolutionary self-care brand based on yang sheng, the Chinese art of self-care. With her one-minute rituals based around gua sha, body tapping, breathing techniques and qi gong, she offers quick self-care techniques that can become habits, just like cleaning your teeth.

In 2021, she relaunched Hayo'u Fit – the first global online qi gong fitness platform, where you can join her and other top trainers practising qi gong daily, live and on catch-up as well as download her health guides.

Katie is the author of Yang Sheng: The art of Chinese self-healing.

She shares her wisdom through webinars, downoadable guides, masterclasses and on social media