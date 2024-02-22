Nadia Alibhai

Osteopath

  • Location: London
  • Expert In:Osteopathy


About Nadia Alibhai

A familiar presence on ITV's This Morning and BBC Radio London, Nadia The Osteopath has over two decades of experience transforming the lives of thousands across London and Canada who have been in the grips of pain caused by illness, poor posture, or lifestyle challenges. As the founder and principal osteopath of Back 2 Wellbeing Ltd., Nadia's hands have been hailed as the 'secret weapon of total wellbeing', cherished by everyone from high-profile executives and celebrated actors to busy school-run mums. She aims (and certainly succeeds) to use osteopathy to bring relief, recovery, and balance to your mind, body and soul.




Where to find Nadia Alibhai

Website: www.nadiatheosteopath.com

Email: info@nadiatheosteopath.com 

