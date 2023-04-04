Self-confessed skincare junkie Pippa Harman embarked on her degree in cosmetic science at London College of Fashion after realising it perfectly combined her 'naturally scientific brain' with her 'dream to be more creative.'

After graduating in 2012, she moved to Nottingham to work as a formulator in the legendary Boots No7 labs. This was followed by a role back in London in product development at Illamasqua before Pippa was hired as 'employee number four' at Beauty Pie, working alongside founder Marcia Kilgore – her 'industry hero.'

Her work developing products for Beauty Pie gave Pippa the 'start-up' bug and in 2019, she launched her own skincare business alongside data scientist Catherine Nisson.

Renude – which has dermatologist Justine Kluk on board as an advisor – combines unique computer algorithms with one-to-one consultations with skin experts to find customers their perfect routine matches including products from brands such as Avene, Cerave, Medik8 and Neostrata.