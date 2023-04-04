Pippa Harman

Cosmetic scientist

  • Location: Remote
  • See them for: Skin Consultations, Skin, Skincare
  • USP: Bespoke virtual skincare advice for every budget


About Pippa Harman

Boots, Beauty Pie, Illamasqua – cosmetic chemist Pippa Harman's CV reads like a 'who's who' of the beauty world. Her responsibilities at these powerhouse brands? Oh, only helping to formulate some of their most talked-about products. Pippa later went on to co-found her 'skin concierge' service Renude, offering bespoke virtual skincare consultations with experts. Here, she enlists her INCI list intellect to ensure all of the service's product recommendations have her seal of approval.

Self-confessed skincare junkie Pippa Harman embarked on her degree in cosmetic science at London College of Fashion after realising it perfectly combined her 'naturally scientific brain' with her 'dream to be more creative.'

After graduating in 2012, she moved to Nottingham to work as a formulator in the legendary Boots No7 labs. This was followed by a role back in London in product development at Illamasqua before Pippa was hired as 'employee number four' at Beauty Pie, working alongside founder Marcia Kilgore – her 'industry hero.'

Her work developing products for Beauty Pie gave Pippa the 'start-up' bug and in 2019, she launched her own skincare business alongside data scientist Catherine Nisson.

Renude – which has dermatologist Justine Kluk on board as an advisor – combines unique computer algorithms with one-to-one consultations with skin experts to find customers their perfect routine matches including products from brands such as Avene, Cerave, Medik8 and Neostrata.



Where to find Pippa Harman

Website: renude.co

