Rhiannon Lambert

Registered Nutritionist

  • Location: Central London, Remote
  • See them for: Fertility and Digestive Issues, weight management, Pregnancy
  • USP: Down-to-earth (but evidence-based) nutritional advice, particularly for mamas
Image: Iyanka Cooray


About Rhiannon Lambert

Her accessible approach to nutrition (championing a happy healthy relationship with eating) combined with years of expertise, has made Rhiannon Lambert one of the industry's most snapped-up nutritionists. From Deliveroo and Wagamama to the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Samsung, she's been hired to offer nutrition advice for many of the world's biggest brands. The mum-of-two has also written several books and hosts her own chart-topping health podcast as well as heading up her Rhitrition clinic on Harley Street.

Rhiannon Lambert's list of qualifications is almost as long as her signature glossy blonde locks. We're talking a first-class degree in Nutrition and Health, a Master's degree in Obesity, Risks and Prevention, and diplomas in sports nutrition, pre- and post-natal nutrition. She is also a master practitioner in eating disorders, accredited by The British Psychological Society and a Level 3 personal trainer.

Rhiannon's career kicked off in 2016 when she founded Rhitrition – a Harley Street clinic including a team of nutritionists, dietitians and chartered psychologists.

One year later, she published her first book – part handbook and part cookbook. Her fourth book – 'Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy' was released in September 2022.

Rhiannon also has her own range of Rhitrition+ supplements and a podcast series 'Food for Thought' which has had more than five million downloads.

Accreditation: BSc MSc RNutr



Where to find Rhiannon Lambert

Website: rhitrition.com
info@rhitrition.com

10 Harley Street
London
W1G 9PF

