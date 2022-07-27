Having gained a degree in Biochemistry and a doctorate in Bio Physics, Ricardo Vila Nova initially worked in the research and development departments for well-known cosmetics brands. It was here that his passion for trichology began.

Recognising that the science behind some of the most effective skincare products can apply to our scalps too, he decided to train in the meticulous art of DNA profiling.

This unique technique allows Ricardo to identify a whole host of hormonal, nutritional and genetic imbalances, offering a microscopic analysis of the hair.

In 2012, he opened the doors to his 2122 Hair Medica clinic in London's Harrods and has since garnered a global reputation for his Sherlock-like approach. Each initial appointment commences with his one-of-a-kind Hair DNA Scan, followed by a bespoke treatment plan and tailored regime using his own expert blends.

Accreditation: BSc Biochemistry, Dsc Bio Physics