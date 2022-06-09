Dr Maryam Zamani

Consultant oculoplastic surgeon, facial aesthetics doctor and founder of MZ Skin range

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty), Injectables, Lasers
  • USP: Undetectable eye transformations and state-of-the-art lasers


About Dr Maryam Zamani

When she's not zapping eye bags and puffy lids, you'll find innovation queen Dr Maryam perfecting her own MZ Skin line of products. Putting the 'pretty' into 'high-performance,' think fluffy pink pouches housing high-strength encapsulated retinol and ethically-sourced collagen-boosting animal placenta.

Over in her King's Road clinic, you'll find a 'selfie' room alongside a menu of first-to-market treatments such as BBL – the world's most powerful IPL laser.



Where to find Dr Maryam Zamani

Website: drmaryamzamani.com
0203 955 9700
clinic@drmaryamzamani.com

110-112 Kings Road
London
SW3 4TX

