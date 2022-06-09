Dr Maryam Zamani

When she's not zapping eye bags and puffy lids, you'll find innovation queen Dr Maryam perfecting her own MZ Skin line of products. Putting the 'pretty' into 'high-performance,' think fluffy pink pouches housing high-strength encapsulated retinol and ethically-sourced collagen-boosting animal placenta.

Over in her King's Road clinic, you'll find a 'selfie' room alongside a menu of first-to-market treatments such as BBL – the world's most powerful IPL laser.