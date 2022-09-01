Sarah Chapman

Facialist and founder of Skinesis

  • Location: London
  • See them for: facials, skin treatments
  • USP: Gymnastics facial massage technique


About Sarah Chapman

The London-based facialist is perhaps best known for her previously eponymous line of luxury skincare and devices that’s now rebranded as Skinesis. But it’s her massage technique that has made her an insider favourite, and one of the most sought-after skin gurus in the country. There is a three-month wait list to get your face under Sarah’s hands and you’ll be fighting the likes of Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham for the spot.

What’s all the fuss about? A trip to see Sarah (her hands are rumoured to be insured for £1 million) isn’t just a cleanse and exfoliation. Her signature trick involves deep, thorough massage to lift and sculpt the face for results usually attributed to aesthetic treatments. In fact, many of her clients ask her what machine she’s using when in fact it’s her hands that are pummeling away to tone and tighten those cheeks and jowls.

A leading skincare authority, Chapman uses her extensive skincare knowledge to tailor treatments to the needs of each individual. She incorporates the triple threat of her signature massage technique with state-of-the-art technology (she’s a big advocate of LED therapy) and powerful cosmeceutical formulas; restoring a youthful glow is her specialty..

In 2008 she launched her award-winning skincare, which combines high-tech formulations with natural ingredients.



Where to find Sarah Chapman

Website: https://www.sarahchapman.com/
Phone: (0)207 589 9585
Email: Clinic@sarahchapman.com
Skinesis Clinic
259 Pavilion Rd
London
SW1X 0BP

